Crash rips apart emergency ambulance in Limon

Limon Area Fire Protection District

LIMON, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Limon Fire Protection District says one of its emergency ambulances was ripped apart in a crash on Tuesday.

A spokesperson said in a Facebook post that the accident happened because another driver was not paying attention. Luckily, nobody was injured.

However, pictures of the aftermath show extensive damage to the ambulance.

The spokesperson is reminding people to "slow down when you see emergency vehicles" on the road.

KRDO is reaching out to the fire district to learn more about the incident.

