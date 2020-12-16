Pueblo County receives first shipment of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

News

PUEBLO CO., Colo. (KRDO) - According to the Pueblo County Department of Health and Environment, health officials received their first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Wednesday morning.

BREAKING: @PuebloHealth confirmed with me this morning.. the first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has made it to Pueblo County's distribution hub. — Dan Beedie KRDO (@BeedieonTV) December 16, 2020

The first shipment is currently being housed at the distribution hub in Pueblo County before it is shipped to providers across southern Colorado.

Parkview Medical Center plans on receiving 1,000 doses of the Pfizer Vaccine Wednesday afternoon.

According to Parkview Medical Center, health care professionals will not be receiving the vaccine Wednesday.

The shipment is currently being guarded by the National Guard and law enforcement at the distribution hub. The location of the hub is still undisclosed at this time.

