UCHealth in Colorado Springs receives 1st batch of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- UCHealth Memorial received it's first shipment of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine Monday.

The hospital is one of 46 sites selected statewide to receive 3,900 of Colorado's 46,800 allotted doses of the drug.

Around 30 healthcare workers at the hospital, including nurses, respiratory therapists, service technicians and critical care physicians became the first to receive the vaccine Monday.

