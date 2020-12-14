2020 General Election Ballots Available for Public Inspection

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office announced on Monday that ballots from the 2020 General Election are available for public inspection.

According to Kristi Ridlin, a spokesperson for the Clerk and Recorder's Office, anyone interested in reviewing the ballots can do so, however due to COVID-19 restrictions, an appointment must be scheduled in advance.

“Our office prides itself on transparent, secure, accurate, and verifiable elections,” said Chuck Broerman, Clerk and Recorder. “We are offering the public this opportunity to experience the integrity of our election system firsthand by inspecting ballots. The reliability of our processes and the expertise of our Election staff will be evident and instill confidence in voters that their ballots were counted accurately and their voices heard.”

Ridlin stated that anyone wishing to review the ballots will be allowed a 2-hour time slot, during regular business hours, and all COVID-19 guidelines must be followed, without exception.

To schedule an appointment, you are asked to call the El Paso County Elections Department at 719-520-7325.