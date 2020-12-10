Fountain Police confirm narcotics played a part in crash that killed 5-year-old

News

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fountain Police Department confirmed Thursday Demetrius Dunbar, 41, was under the influence of narcotics at the time of a May 2020 crash that killed a 5-year-old.

Investigators arrested Dunbar in Las Vegas, Nevada at the beginning of November. He was brought back to Colorado and was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on December 8.

Dunbar faces numerous charges including vehicular homicide, child abuse resulting in death, and unlawful possession of schedule 1 drugs.

Officers claim on May 27, Dunbar was driving an SUV westbound on South Academy when he ran a red light and collided with a truck.

A woman, a 3-year-old girl, and a 5-year-old boy were ejected from the SUV, investigators say the boy died at the scene. None of them were wearing seat belts.

The occupants of the trucks were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.