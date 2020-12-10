College applications increase during Colorado Free Application Day

News

Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Higher Education reports applications increased by 28% during this year's Colorado Free Application Day.

Colorado Free Application Day eliminates application fees, giving more students the ability to apply to the school of their choice.

According to the CDHE, Colorado students submitted nearly 57,000 college and university admissions applications on Oct. 13. That resulted in more than $2.3 million saved in waived fees.

“In today’s world, and even more so post-pandemic, Coloradans benefit greatest from getting education or training beyond high school. By removing this cost barrier during an especially difficult economic time, we are making higher education more accessible for students and families, and I am proud our institutions continue to step up and support Coloradans,” said Governor Jared Polis during a video message on the application day.

Nearly a third of the applicants were students of color and nearly a third were first-generation students, according to CDHE.

CDHE says Colorado State University led with the most applications, followed by the University of Colorado Boulder, and then the University of Northern Colorado. Applications to four-year colleges and universities are up 24% statewide, compared to last year