State reports Wednesday El Paso County has 48 COVID-19 deaths

News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported Wednesday El Paso County saw 48 COVID-19 deaths and an increase of 731 COVID-19 cases.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, El Paso County has had 33,019 COVID-19 cases and 377 COVID-related deaths.

As of December 8, the two-week cumulative incidence rate in El Paso County is 1,211, with a two-week average positivity of 15%

Pueblo County saw a similar spike in reported deaths on Wednesday. According to the state, Pueblo County has a reported 28 new COVID-19 deaths and 290 new COVID-19 cases.

State data shows Fremont County gained 56 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new COVID-19 death, Teller County gained 36 new COVID-19 deaths and no new deaths.