46-year-old man found deceased during welfare check in Pueblo

News

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found Monday night during a welfare check.

Deputies were called to check on a 46-year-old resident who lived on the 1600 block of 27th lane. When officials responded, they found the man dead.

The sheriff's office says they are investigating due to to suspicious circumstances surrounding the death. Detectives say there does not seem to be any active threat to the community.

The coroner is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death. The deceased will not be identified until the next of kin is informed.