Colorado Springs Police identify suspect in fatal hit and run

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department identified the driver in a fatal hit and run that happened in October.

Detectives are searching for Miguel Ulice Solis-Zuniga, 27, who they believe was the driver of the 1990 black Chevrolet Silverado that hit Rosalinda Jacquez, 52, on October 29.

Police say Jacquez was heading north on Academy Boulevard and was in the process of making a lefthand turn onto Hancock when Solis-Zuniga collided with her car.

Solis-Zuniga currently has an active arrest warrant for felony hit and run, according to police. He is described as being 5'08", 168 lbs, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-444-7000. CSP says they believe he is still in the area.