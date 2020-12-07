Winter high school sports delayed due to rising Covid cases
The start of Season B sports has been delayed, following communication between the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Colorado High School Activities Association late Sunday night.
This change also affects the planned start of Seasons C and D, which have also been delayed. Below are the new dates for high school sports
Season B:
- 7 Weeks
- Practice: January 25
- Competition: February 1-March 20
Sports:
- Boys & Girls Basketball
- Boys & Girls Skiing
- Boys & Girls Wrestling
- Girls Swim & Dive
- Ice Hockey
- Spirit (Championship Weekend March 25-27)
Season C:
- 7 Weeks
- Practice: March 15
- Competition: March 22-May 8
Sports:
- Boys Soccer
- Field Hockey
- Girls Volleyball
- Gymnastics
- Unified Bowling
- *Football (see dates below)
Season D:
- 7 Weeks
- Practice: May 3
- Competition: May 10-June 26
Sports:
- Baseball
- Boys & Girls Lacrosse
- Boys & Girls Track & Field
- Boys Swim & Dive
- Boys Volleyball
- Girls Soccer
- *Girls Golf (see dates below)
- *Girls Tennis (see dates below)
More info:
- Football: 9 Weeks (same as Season A Football)
- Practice: March 4
- Competition: March 15-May 15
- Girls Golf: 10 Weeks (same as boys golf)
- Practice: April 19
- Competition: April 19-June 22
- Girls Tennis: 7 weeks (same as Season D sports and Boys Tennis)
- Practice: April 26
- Competition: April 26-June 12
