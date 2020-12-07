Winter high school sports delayed due to rising Covid cases

News

The start of Season B sports has been delayed, following communication between the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Colorado High School Activities Association late Sunday night.

This change also affects the planned start of Seasons C and D, which have also been delayed. Below are the new dates for high school sports

Season B:

7 Weeks

Practice: January 25

Competition: February 1-March 20

Sports:

Boys & Girls Basketball

Boys & Girls Skiing

Boys & Girls Wrestling

Girls Swim & Dive

Ice Hockey

Spirit (Championship Weekend March 25-27)

Season C:

7 Weeks

Practice: March 15

Competition: March 22-May 8

Sports:

Boys Soccer

Field Hockey

Girls Volleyball

Gymnastics

Unified Bowling

*Football (see dates below)

Season D:

7 Weeks

Practice: May 3

Competition: May 10-June 26

Sports:

Baseball

Boys & Girls Lacrosse

Boys & Girls Track & Field

Boys Swim & Dive

Boys Volleyball

Girls Soccer

*Girls Golf (see dates below)

*Girls Tennis (see dates below)

