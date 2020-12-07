Proposal to bring electric scooters to Colorado Springs

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Electric scooters might be coming to Colorado Springs, according to City Council. Monday, city staff listened to an updated proposal to create a pilot program.

That program would consist of working with up to three companies to provide scooters, 150 to 400 electric scooters, and a six-month term with options to renew for an additional six months.

Each electric scooter is projected to cost $75 per year and each station/parking zone will cost $40.

Traffic Engineering Division Manager Todd Fisbie and Urban Planning Manager Ryan Tefertiller argue the parking ratio is too high in Colorado Springs and electric scooters will help the community by providing mobility options for short trips.

According to the Federal Highway Administration, 35.2% of vehicle trips in the U.S. are at or under 2 miles.

During the proposal, Frisbie and Tefertiller pointed out as of 2019, 109 U.S. cities had scooter programs, including Denver.

The Denver Dockless Mobility Vehicle Pilot Permit Program began in 2018, and with it brought mixed feelings

In March 2019, data and survey results presented by Denver Public Works showed 55% of people gave positive feedback and 42% gave negative feedback regarding electric scooters.

The data showed 43% of scooter trips replaced a walking trip, 22% replaced a rideshare trip, 14% replaced a bike trip, and 10% replaced a vehicle trip.

The survey also touched on the possible dangers electric scooters present.

According to the survey, 63% of people reported they were involved in a crash or a near miss while riding an electric scooter, 34% reported having been hit or almost hit by a scooter when walking, and 19% reported having been hit by a scooter when driving.

However, according to 9News, tracking injures from electric scooters isn't easy because police only report on accidents and not falls.

In August 2019, Denver City Council chose to ban electric scooters from sidewalks.

Currently, electric scooters are legal to use only on sidewalks in Colorado Springs. In 2019, House Bill 19-1221 changed the classification of electric scooters from "toy vehicles" to "vehicles", allowing them to be driven on roads. The presentation Monday to City Council did not touch on the possibility of allowing electric scooters to be driven in the streets in Colorado Springs.

If the pilot program is approved in Colorado Springs, people could see electric scooters as early as April 2021.