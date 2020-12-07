Man arrested on narcotics and outstanding warrants in Pueblo

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Pueblo Police arrested a man early Sunday morning after discovering two bags of suspected narcotics and outstanding warrants.

Around 1:30a.m., on Sunday, Pueblo police officers saw a car pull out of the Val-U-Stay Inn and Suites parking lot, on Hudson Avenue, with no lights.

According to police, the officers followed the car into another parking lot and watched a man get out of the car and walk away, dropping baggies as he went. Police said they made contact with the man and collected the baggies which police officers said they believed contained narcotics.

Officers said they ran the plates of the car to find they were phony. They searched the car, and found more suspected narcotics, a scale, and ammunition.

Authorities said they discovered the suspect, Anthony Huerena, had a no-bond felony warrant and an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. Huerena was booked into jail on warrant and narcotics charges and his car was towed.