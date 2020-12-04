Palmer Ridge Bears lose state championship game to Loveland

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Palmer Ridge Bears lose to Loveland during the 2020 4A Colorado high school championship football games.

At halftime the Bears were down 0-21.

HALFTIME. 4A State Final.

Loveland 21

Palmer Ridge 0#copreps — Danny Mata KRDO (@DannyMataJr) December 5, 2020

In the end, the Loveland Red Wolves managed to defeat the Bears.

This is Loveland's 15th state championship game.

Had the Bears won, this would've been their fourth straight title. Last year they defeated the Pueblo South Colts during their last 3A championship.

