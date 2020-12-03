Woman tries to steal Baby Yoda decoration from Colorado Springs restaurant

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman reportedly tried stealing a Baby Yoda decoration outside of Bubba's 33 restaurant in Colorado Springs but instead destroyed the decoration.

One of the managers Karmyn Riehl, said around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, a woman pulled up and tried stealing the inflatable decoration. While attempting to unhook it the woman managed to rip it, resulting in it quickly deflating.

Riehl says they are not going to the police, saying she understands times are tough and possibly that woman is struggling. She did say the restaurant is now looking for anyone who could possibly mend the damaged decoration.

Bubba's 33 is trying to turn this into a positive experience, and decided to host a fundraiser this upcoming weekend, Dec. 5 and Dec. 6. The restaurant is donating $1 of every to-go order to the Ronald McDonald House Charities.