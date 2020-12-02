Shots fired at Fountain Police Deputy

News

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Authorities say someone opened fire on a Fountain Police car just after 9 p.m. Wednesday, before speeding towards Highway 115.

Witnesses reported hearing 10 shots fired outside the Mod Pizza, next to the Walmart near South Academy Boulevard and I-25. No one was injured during the shooting.

El Paso County Deputies, State Troopers, and Colorado Springs Police say they are searching for a dark-colored Ford pickup truck, at the time of the shooting they say there were multiple people in the truck.

Police say the search is ongoing. If you know anything about the incident or the people involved, you're asked to contact authorities immediately.

This is a developing case and this article will be updated as more information comes in.