CSPD investigating shooting at Westview Apartments

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One man was critically injured in a shooting Thursday evening at the Westview Apartments in southeast Colorado Springs.

Police received the call about the shooting at the complex on University Drive around 7:19 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found one man on the ground and several shell casings nearby.

The victim was immediately rushed to UCHealth Memorial Center where his condition remains unknown.

No description of the suspect or the vehicle involved was released.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

