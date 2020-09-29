Son charged with murder of father at Manitou Spring RV park

News

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Manitou Springs man is now facing homicide charges Tuesday after an investigation into a death at an RV park on May 13.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says Bobby Joe Berry is charged with first-degree murder in the homicide case involving his father 70-year-old Darrell Berry.

Darrell was found dead inside a trailer at an RV park on El Paso Boulevard back in May. Investigators said Darrell's death was suspicious at the time, and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office put out a notice for Bobby.

Bobby was already in custody when deputies added the felony charge Tuesday. He had already been arrested late August in Colorado Springs on unrelated charges.