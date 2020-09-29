Haunted attraction “HellScream” opens for spooky season under new COVID-19 precautions
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- HellScream is celebrating its 12th season in Colorado Springs, and the multi-story maze --created by film, television, and special effects professionals-- is known for its special effects and extremely detailed mazes.
Organizers say the 2020 season will be just as scary as years past, but even safer.
In lieu of COVID-19 pandemic, guests will be required to wear a mask upon entering the haunted house.
Staff will be cleaning and sanitizing throughout the operation of the attraction.
While waiting in line, guests must maintain 6 feet of distance.
Actors will maintain the same distance from guests throughout the haunted house, and will scare at 6 feet of distance.
Additional hand-sanitizers will be available for customer use.
Event organizers gave the following guidelines for guests while walking through the attraction:
• Take the time to read all posted notices and information provided on our website and at our locations
• Refrain from catching up to groups in front of yours
• Clean your hands as you enter our attractions and when you leave
• Please do not touch any objects or actors as you venture through our attractions
• Pay attention to all signage and instructions at our attractions.
HellScream is open from September 25th to Sunday, November 1st.
