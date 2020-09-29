Skip to Content
today at 4:27 pm
Published 3:01 pm

Haunted attraction “HellScream” opens for spooky season under new COVID-19 precautions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- HellScream is celebrating its 12th season in Colorado Springs, and the multi-story maze --created by film, television, and special effects professionals-- is known for its special effects and extremely detailed mazes.

Organizers say the 2020 season will be just as scary as years past, but even safer.

In lieu of COVID-19 pandemic, guests will be required to wear a mask upon entering the haunted house. 

Staff will be cleaning and sanitizing throughout the operation of the attraction. 

While waiting in line, guests must maintain 6 feet of distance. 

Actors will maintain the same distance from guests throughout the haunted house, and will scare at 6 feet of distance.

Additional hand-sanitizers will be available for customer use. 

Event organizers gave the following guidelines for guests while walking through the attraction:

 Take the time to read all posted notices and information provided on our website and at our locations
 Refrain from catching up to groups in front of yours
 Clean your hands as you enter our attractions and when you leave
 Please do not touch any objects or actors as you venture through our attractions
 Pay attention to all signage and instructions at our attractions.

HellScream is open from September 25th to Sunday, November 1st.

Mia Villanueva

Mia is a weekday reporter for Good Morning Colorado. Learn more about Mia here.

