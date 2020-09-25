Early morning crash leads to D.U.I. charge

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police report a truck crashed into a telephone pole and then through a fence early Friday morning. It happened near East Cheyenne Road and Aspen Avenue.

Colorado Springs Police report a truck ran through a fence on the southeast side of the city on Friday, Sept. 25.

Police said the driver of a truck was going too fast and kept going straight through a curve in the road. The vehicle struck two other trucks parked on the other side of the fence.

All three people inside the truck were hurt and taken to the hospital. Police told KRDO that they will all be okay.

The truck driver faces charges of driving under the influence and vehicular assault.