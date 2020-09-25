CPW calls truce with Manitou’s moose on the loose
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Bears and deer are a common sighting at the base of Pikes Peak in Manitou Springs, but a moose among the spruce was a good excuse for people to use their cameras Friday morning.
OK, no more rhymes.
A 650-pound cow moose that was spotted in Colorado Springs last week ended up taking a dip in the water near the Manitou Springs City Pool, and it attracted attention from passersby who called for wildlife rangers.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife were able to catch the moose, and she was given a quick shower before she was taken back to the mountains.
The moose didn't appear to be injured.
Maybe she just likes the showers she gets. This cow moose was #rescued last Friday from #ColoradoSprings. Today it was in Manitou Springs. It hiked about 30 miles back to the area. Here Fire Chief John Forsett hoses her down before her trip back to the mountains. #conservation pic.twitter.com/Kuf5QOsiIC— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) September 25, 2020
CPW said the moose had hiked about 30 miles back to the area after being recued last week from Colorado Springs.
A few days ago, CPW also relocated a bull moose that was found near Fort Carson.
If you spot a moose nearby, CPW urges you to keep your distance.
