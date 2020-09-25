CPW calls truce with Manitou’s moose on the loose

News

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Bears and deer are a common sighting at the base of Pikes Peak in Manitou Springs, but a moose among the spruce was a good excuse for people to use their cameras Friday morning.

OK, no more rhymes.

A 650-pound cow moose that was spotted in Colorado Springs last week ended up taking a dip in the water near the Manitou Springs City Pool, and it attracted attention from passersby who called for wildlife rangers.

Photo: Leslie Kingman

Colorado Parks and Wildlife were able to catch the moose, and she was given a quick shower before she was taken back to the mountains.

The moose didn't appear to be injured.

Maybe she just likes the showers she gets. This cow moose was #rescued last Friday from #ColoradoSprings. Today it was in Manitou Springs. It hiked about 30 miles back to the area. Here Fire Chief John Forsett hoses her down before her trip back to the mountains. #conservation pic.twitter.com/Kuf5QOsiIC — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) September 25, 2020

CPW said the moose had hiked about 30 miles back to the area after being recued last week from Colorado Springs.

A few days ago, CPW also relocated a bull moose that was found near Fort Carson.

If you spot a moose nearby, CPW urges you to keep your distance.