CPW calls truce with Manitou’s moose on the loose

moose on the loose
Photos courtesy of Leslie Kingman

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Bears and deer are a common sighting at the base of Pikes Peak in Manitou Springs, but a moose among the spruce was a good excuse for people to use their cameras Friday morning.

OK, no more rhymes.

A 650-pound cow moose that was spotted in Colorado Springs last week ended up taking a dip in the water near the Manitou Springs City Pool, and it attracted attention from passersby who called for wildlife rangers.

Photo: Leslie Kingman

Colorado Parks and Wildlife were able to catch the moose, and she was given a quick shower before she was taken back to the mountains.

The moose didn't appear to be injured.

CPW said the moose had hiked about 30 miles back to the area after being recued last week from Colorado Springs.

A few days ago, CPW also relocated a bull moose that was found near Fort Carson.

If you spot a moose nearby, CPW urges you to keep your distance.

Andrew McMillan

Andrew is the Digital Content Director for KRDO.com. Learn more about Andrew here.

