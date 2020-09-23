Fewer arrests made for those who miss court appearance in Colorado Springs due to COVID-19 changes

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It seems like something no one would want to miss, but the 4th Judicial District's top judge says every time there is a criminal docket someone misses their court appearance.

Chief Judge Will Bain with the 4th Judicial District says the majority of these court appearances take less than five minutes to get through.

"I generally have 30 or 40 defendants who have cases on the docket," Judge Bain said. "Pre-pandemic I would say there was always one to three defendants who just didn’t make it and when you don’t make it, a warrant issues.”

The defendants would then be taken to the El Paso County Jail. However, now with the changes the courts had to go through with COVID-19, Bain says there is another solution.

“All they need to do is jump on their smartphone or even a telephone and conduct a two or three-minute hearing," Bain says.

This new approach is something Bain predicts might still be used by courts even after a vaccine is found.

“We’re doing things now that I think we’ll continue to do for the foreseeable future,” he said.

