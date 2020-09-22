Early morning fire damages house in Fountain

News

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - Investigators are looking into the cause of an early morning house fire in Fountain.

Firefighters were called to a home on Daffodil St., around 3 a.m. Tuesday. Crews were able to get the flames knocked down within minutes.

Investigators say five adults and one infant were inside the home at the time but all got out safely.

The fire is still under investigation but officials say they're looking into whether the fire started in the garage, or just outside of it.

This is a developing story.