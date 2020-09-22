COVID-19 outbreak at Pueblo Steel Mill

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Department of Health and Environment confirmed on Tuesday that there is a COVID-19 outbreak at the EVRAZ/Rocky Mountain Steel Mill.

EVRAZ reported the outbreak to health officials on Sept. 18. An outbreak in a facility is defined as two or more cases of COVID-19 during a 14-day period.

Pueblo County Health officials have not disclosed how many steel mill employees have contracted the virus.

KRDO contacted EVRAZ North America headquarters in Chicago for further information. However, we are still waiting on a response.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.