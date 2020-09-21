Pueblo County School District 70 elementary students return to in-person learning

News

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo County School District 70 is integrating some of its students back on to campus.

Elementary school students are returning to-in person learning Monday, Sept. 21.

For students in middle school and high school, it'll be a slower process.

Students in middle school will use the week of Sept. 21 for on-campus orientation training. Students will attend the training on their school's campus on different days, depending on their grade level.

District 70 leaders say on Monday, Sept. 28 all middle school students will return to in-person learning.

Students at Rye High school will also attend orientation training, before returning to campus on September 28th, as well.

Pueblo West High and Pueblo County High Schools will not be reopening to students until Monday, October 5th.

District 70 leaders say some students have opted not to return this semester at all.

"Right now, we have a little bit less than 10% of students who opted to continue remote learning," says Todd Seip, the Public Information Officer for District 70.

"We're trying to accommodate them as best as we can," says Ed Smith, Superintendent of District 70.

Fifteen staff members have also opted to work remotely for fall 2020.

Masks are being required on all District 70 campuses and schools are regularly checking people's temperatures. If your child shows any cold or flu-like symptoms, district leaders ask you to keep them home.