Isolated Rain Showers and Haze

Today: Plenty of morning sunshine with temperatures near seasonal, in the high 50s for most Colorado valley locations with low 40s in the high country. Increasing cloud coverage by early afternoon with easterly winds turning breezy across the far eastern plains as gust will top out at 25mph. Those winds will help to transport moderate to thick smoke that is currently lingering over the mid-west, towards the I-25 corridor. Light to moderate haze is expected through the afternoon with increasing haze overnight tonight. Isolated showers possible in El Paso/Teller Counties after 4pm but the overall coverage and severity of the precipitation will remain low.

Extended: Increased rain/t-storm chances for Tuesday afternoon as a short-wave of energy passes over Colorado, but again, we aren't anticipating anything severe. Clearing conditions through the mid/late week forecast with high temperatures staying 5-10 degrees above average for the first week of fall, 80s in Colorado Springs and high 80s/90s along HWY 50. A cold front will cross through Colorado on Saturday, cooling temperatures back to seasonal while bringing little to no precipitation.

