2 convicted felons arrested in Old Colorado City for possession of weapons and drugs

Colorado Springs, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two convicted felons were arrested and charged with several crimes in Old Colorado City on Sunday.

Colorado Springs police attempted to stop a car that ran a stop sign in the 200 block of South 26th Street when the driver crashed into a parked car and fled the scene on foot.

The passenger, a convicted felon, was in possession of a handgun and had an outstanding felony warrant, according to officers. The driver was found nearby a short time later and was taken into custody.

During a search of the car, police found methamphetamine, heroin and a second handgun. The driver, also a convicted felon, was arrested for possession of a firearm and illegal drugs.

Both suspects, 28-year-old Shawn Granlund and 26-year-old Tyler Bailey, were booked into jail on weapons violations and other related charges.