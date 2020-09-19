Ginsburg to be remembered with statue in her native Brooklyn

News

NEW YORK (AP) -- A statue of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be built in her native Brooklyn. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the memorial Saturday.

Ginsburg died Friday of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. A legal trailblazer and champion of women’s rights, she became the high court’s second female justice in 1993.

Cuomo, a Democrat, said that he’ll appoint a commission to choose an artist and oversee the selection of a location for the statue.

Ginsburg was born in Brooklyn in 1933 and grew up in the borough’s Flatbush neighborhood.