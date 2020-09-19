2 men arrested in connection to disappearance of woman in Kentucky

News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Saturday that two men who were wanted in connection for the disappearance of a Kentucky woman have been arrested.

27-year-old Brendan Camous and 29-year-old Clinton Peterson are both persons of interest in the 2016 disappearance of a woman and both were considered to be armed and dangerous.

The two men were believed to be homeless and possibly living in shacks in the El Paso, Teller, and Northeastern Colorado areas, according to deputies.

Both suspects face multiple charges including failing to register as sex offenders.

Camous was booked into the Franklin County Regional Jail located in Frankfort, Kentucky. Peterson was booked into the Woodford County Detention Center located in Versailles, Kentucky.