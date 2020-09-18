Pueblo car dealerships report COVID-19 outbreak

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Spradley Dealerships Kia, Chevrolet, and Hyundai have reported an outbreak after five employees tested positive for coronavirus.

The Pueblo Health Department made the announcement Friday and said anyone who was at the dealership between September 8 and 15 should monitor themselves for symptoms.

The Colorado Department of Public Health says two Spradley Kia, two Chevrolet, and one Hyundai employee tested positive within a 14-day period. Spradley has conducted a deep cleaning of its premises and implemented the recommendations from the health department.

Health officials say people who were at the dealerships, located at 2145 Highway 50 West. should get tested if they display symptoms. Free testing is available at the Colorado State Fairgrounds, West Mesa Avenue and Gaylord Avenue from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Pueblo County has had 20 outbreaks, 15 of which have been resolved and five remain active, according to health officials.