Leaders discuss Colorado Springs affordable housing initiatives at work

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Local leaders met in Colorado Springs Friday to discuss new housing initiatives aimed at providing more affordable homes to families in the area.

Mayor John Suthers and City Council told KRDO they're working against the clock to get more affordable homes built before even more people come to live here.

"It's a big issue and it’s being caused largely by the demand," Mayor Suthers said. "We've got so many people wanting to live in Colorado Springs, moving to Colorado Springs, and frankly we're starting to get anecdotal information that that's going to accelerate because people are leaving other areas of the country."

Other local officials touched on ways to reach affordable housing goals, including the allocation of federal funds and incentives for investors.

KRDO also spoke with one local developer who's building up an area off of the Hancock Expressway, fit for commercial space and family housing.

Darcey Nicklasson is spearheading Mosaica, a unique nineteen acre development with commercial and residential space, targeting families.

They're planning fiveplex buildings with front porches, backyards, walking paths and a sledding hill.

"What we're trying to do is get people to meet each other and know your neighbor," Nicklasson told us. "And then you start looking out for each other and creating that really strong sense of community."