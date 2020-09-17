Two dogs shot, one killed in Fremont County

News

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two family dogs in Fremont County were gunned down, killing one and badly injuring the other.

Dog owner Tiffany Starika tells KRDO she is mourning the loss of one of her dogs, a German Shepherd named Liberty.

Her second dog, an Australian Shepherd named Jake, was taken to a veterinarian in Pueblo and is recovering from his injuries.

Last Friday, Starika says she was at work when the shooting occurred, and believes the two dogs escaped from her property on the 1300 block of Parkmoor Road.

Jake was found bleeding from an apparent gunshot wound on her front porch. Liberty's body was discovered the following day, miles away from her phone in the Chandler area. Starika believes the shooter, or shooters, moved Liberty after killing her.

Starika says both shotgun shells and bullets were used against her dogs.

There is no person of interest in this case at this time.

In a Facebook post, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office is asking the pubic to call Animal Control at 276-5555 ext. 3899 or Dep. Kingery at 276-5555 ext. 3827 if they have any information pertaining to this case.