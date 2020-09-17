In-N-Out hiring in Colorado Springs ahead of its opening

Business

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The new In-N-Out restaurant at 1840 Democracy Point in Colorado Springs will be hiring ahead of its opening date.

A sign outside the locale under construction shows jobs start at a wage of $14.50 an hour. The restaurant's website is currently taking applications for store associates and cleaners.

Some employees are able to make a career out of working at In-N-Out by working their way up. Some managers have reported a salary of up to $160,000 a year, according to Business Insider.

An exact opening date has not been announced, but a spokesperson previously told KRDO that they expect to open around the end of the year.