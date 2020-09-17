All El Paso County variances back intact, and cases are trending down

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- COVID-19 cases in El Paso County are heading in the right direction, but health officials are warning the public to stay cautious.

After the state health department released a new "dial dashboard," the El Paso County Health Department announced all variances requested by officials were back intact.

The county currently sits at a Safer at Home Level 1: Cautious, the second-highest status allowed in the state.

In August, a variance that allowed 175 people in an indoor space was scaled back to 100 people with the exception of houses of worship. On Wednesday, the county said, "cautious returns El Paso County to the capacity levels it had achieved with its approved variances" and now it has been "folded into the new dial framework."

"As of September 16, El Paso County’s two-week positivity rate is 2.42%," the release explained. But with the good news came concerning trends.

"Individuals between the ages of 20 and 29 account for almost a quarter of cases," and "there have also been recent rises in cases among individuals 60 years of age and older."

