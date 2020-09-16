State approves request for outdoor high school sports

News

DENVER (KRDO) -- Governor Jared Polis announced Wednesday that the State would approve the Colorado High School Activities Association’s (CHSAA) request to make certain outdoor sports available in the fall season.

The outdoor sports to be allowed include football, field hockey, cheer, and dance. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says communities will need to keep their COVID-19 case counts low for high school sports to come back.

CDPHE says if a community enters Level 3 in the Safer at Home Public Health Order 20-35, the approval will be re-evaluated and may be rescinded in that community.

“We have worked closely with CHSAA to approve their request, issue guidelines and assist in creating a process that supports a return to football, field hockey and cheer,” said Governor Jared Polis.

Any school that wants to bring back the outdoor sports will need to follow the CDPHE's guidelines:

All participants, including athletes, coaches, match officials, staff, and others, must wear masks while not actively playing or performing.

All participants, including athletes, coaches, match officials, staff, and others, must be six feet apart from non-household members on the sidelines or while not in active play.

All participants, including athletes, coaches, match officials, staff, and others, must stay in their designated areas off the field of play, and may not go into spectator areas.

All participants, including athletes, coaches, match officials, staff, and others must wear masks and observe social distancing during transportation.

Roster limitations established by CHSAA must not be exceeded.

Cheer/Dance participants must follow the requirements laid out in other guidelines for performers and be at least 25 feet away from spectators and players at all times.

On September 11, high school football players protested throughout the state to bring back the sport.

"The state has approved these requests in order to empower all schools to make the choice that is right for them and their student athletes," Polis said.