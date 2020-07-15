Scattered severe storms Wednesday afternoon

Local Forecast

Scattered severe thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening.

TODAY: Increasing clouds Wednesday afternoon with scattered severe storms possible along the I-25 corridor before pushing east across the plains Wednesday evening. Highs will be in upper-80s and low-90s today.

TONIGHT: Thunderstorms push east of Colorado Springs and Pueblo after 7 PM tonight. The eastern plains will hold onto a chance for severe storms through about 9 PM Wednesday night.

EXTENDED: It looks like Thursday will once again bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms, but the threat for severe storms will be more isolated in nature. After a brief cool down, temperatures will begin to climb again as we head into the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be back into the low and mid-90s.