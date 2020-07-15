Elephant Butte Fire at 60% containment

News

EVERGREEN, Colo. (KRDO) — The Elephant Butte Fire in Evergreen is now 60% contained according to an update from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday morning.

The sheriff’s office said crews will work on improving the line around the fire and attacking hot spots inside the fire line.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said three evacuation orders were issued for “well over a thousand homes."

After rain soaked the area Tuesday night, officials lifted all the evacuation orders. Only people who live there are allowed in the area.

The Elephant Butte Fire started Monday afternoon and is burning in rugged and steep terrain west of Evergreen.

It’s 50 acres in size.

No structures have burned, and no injuries have been reported.

The #elephantbuttefire is now 60% contained! Fire crews will continue to work on improving the line around the fire and attacking the hot spots in the interior. Residents still the only ones allowed in the area. pic.twitter.com/RuYT3I2jrq — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) July 15, 2020