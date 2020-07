Local News

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) — A car fire slowed traffic for commuters near Monument Wednesday morning. The car fire happened around 7:00 a.m. on the gap just north of Monument.

It temporarily closed the right lane on the southbound side of the interstate. After firefighters extinguished the fire, the lane was reopened.

