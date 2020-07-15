2nd teen arrested in connection with Fountain home invasion

Crime

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fountain Police Department says a 15-year-old boy has been arrested as the second suspect involved in a home invasion and high-speed chase earlier this month.

We reported last week when a 13-year-old was arrested following the home invasion. Police say the two were in a stolen vehicle when it crashed on Blossomfield Road.

The pair then went into a nearby home and held the homeowners at gunpoint before taking their car and later leading police on a high-speed chase.

The 15-year-old hasn't been identified, but police say he's also a suspect in more than 20 vehicle break-ins that occurred between July 5-6.

Fountain police say they're trying to identify more cases that the teen is suspected of. If you have information, call 719-382-4264 or 634-STOP.