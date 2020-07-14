King Soopers stops giving coins as change

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - King Soopers customers will stop getting coins handed back to them in change starting Monday and Tuesday.

Kroger, the owner of King Soopers, said the change regarding change was because of a nationwide coin shortage.

According to Kroger, until the coin shortage abates, customers will have two options when it comes to receiving money back in change.

The remaining amount can be added to a customer's loyalty card and will be applied to their next Kroger purchase.

You can also 'round-up' your purchase total to donate the change to the Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation.