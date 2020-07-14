2 juveniles caught after escape from Colorado Springs detention center

Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two juveniles escaped from a detention center in Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon, but they were quickly found and taken back into custody.

Colorado Springs Police reported that the breakout happened at the Zebulon Pike Detention Center on W. Rio Grande Street, which is near Bear Creek Regional Park.

The two boys, who weren't identified, were able to successfully get out of the complex, but they were found in a nearby neighborhood, police said.

Two other people are facing charges for helping the juveniles escape, according to CSPD. We're working on getting more details about the escape plot.