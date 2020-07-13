Woodland Park man hit with Taser in daughter’s hospital room sues

Colorado Springs

A Colorado man who was hit with a Taser and then arrested in his daughter’s hospital room has filed a federal lawsuit against the officers and their departments.

In Monday's lawsuit, C.J. Andersen alleges that the Colorado Springs Police Department and the Teller County Sheriff's Office have a history of failing to discipline officers who violate people’s constitutional rights.

The lawsuit says Anderson's 19-month-old daughter was hospitalized after accidentally being hit by his fiancee's car outside their home last year.

The officers suspected child abuse and wanted Andersen to give them his fiancee's phone.

According to the lawsuit, the suspicions were groundless. The agencies said they couldn't comment on ongoing litigation.

KDVR reports that Andersen was arrested on charges of obstruction of justice and resisting arrest, but those charges were dropped last fall.