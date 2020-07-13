Skip to Content
Wildfire forces hundreds of evacuations west of Denver

elephant butte fire

EVERGREEN, Colo. (AP) - A wildfire burning in the foothills west of Denver has prompted authorities to tell hundreds of residents to leave their homes.

The fire started Monday afternoon and is burning in rugged and steep terrain west of Evergreen.

No structures have burned, and no injuries have been reported. It’s not yet clear what caused the fire.

Jenny Fulton, a spokeswoman for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, says three evacuation orders were issued for “well over a thousand homes.”

Several helicopters are on the scene, and a tanker is dropping slurry on the fire, which has burned about 30 to 40 acres. 

