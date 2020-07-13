Suspected drowning at Lake Pueblo State Park under investigation

Local News

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A body was found in the water at Lake Pueblo State Park Monday morning, and Colorado Parks & Wildlife is investigating what happened to the victim.

The body was found near Pedro's Cove, and officials told KRDO that it appears to be a drowning.

CPW says the victim was a 68-year-old man who fell from a small fishing boat. Passersby in a pontoon boat helped pull the victim from the water, but the man was dead. The victim will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner's office.

According to CPW, this is the fifth drowning in Lake Pueblo so far this year.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.