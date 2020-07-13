Skip to Content
Partly cloudy and hot with scattered afternoon thunderstorms

Partly cloudy and hot Monday with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

TODAY: Increasing clouds heading into Monday afternoon and evening with isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during peak heating hours. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-90's to the low-100s.

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms will push east during the evening hours and eventually drift into Kansas later tonight. Partial clearing overnight with morning starts Tuesday in the low to mid-60s.

EXTENDED: A chance for scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms will continue through mid-week. Afternoon high temperatures will not be quite as hot Tuesday and Wednesday.

