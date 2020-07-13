Medical examiner ‘certain’ Zachary Sabin’s death was a homicide

Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The father and mother charged after the death of 11-year-old Zachary Sabin were back in court today.

It was their first court appearance since the first-degree murder charge against Zachary's stepmom, Tara Sabin, was dropped. Tara was released from jail on a $50,000 bail bond, and she still faces charges of child abuse resulting in death. Zachary's father, Ryan, is being held without a bond for first-degree murder.

The medical examiner said Tara and Ryan should have sought medical attention when Zachary started showing symptoms like a headache, vomiting, and the inability to talk or sleep.

But in a video shown of Tara being questioned, she said she thought Zachary was just being overly dramatic about having to drink his daily water -- something she says they did to help with his bedwetting problems.

The defense also argued Zachary's symptoms could have been consistent with kidney failure, but the medical examiner said she didn't see any sign of kidney malfunction.

We spoke with a doctor last month who said that it's highly unlikely for someone to undergo water intoxication by accident. Dr. Jennifer Vernon also said there are obvious warning signs before someone dies from water intoxication, including a severe headache, vomiting, and seizures.

Tara Sabin was spotted sitting first row with Zachary's family.

Tara and Ryan are due back in court Thursday morning. Ryan's hearing will determine whether or not he's eligible to be released on bond.