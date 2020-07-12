New bill aims to give service members ‘safe word’ to seek mental health help

Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A bill was recently introduced in the United States House of Representatives, calling for a safe word or safe phrase that, when said, would allow a service member to get confidential help for mental health issues as soon as possible.

"The military is an inherently stressful and dangerous lifestyle," local veteran mental health counselor, Duane France explained. "One of the reasons why a lot of service members, or ever veterans, and even family members are a little reluctant to reach out to seek mental health is because they’re concerned about how they would be perceived."

Duane told KRDO service members tend to hide their need for mental health help for a number of reasons.

"Whether they'd be seen as weak, or whether they’d be dismissed," he said.

But Duane -- who served in the Army himself for nearly a decade all across the globe -- says a safe word could be an easier way to get service members the help they need.

"I think really the safe word is simply a way to say 'I need to reach out for help from a professional, and I really don't need any other questions about that," he explained.

The Brandon Act was introduced a few weeks back, on the second anniversary of fallen Navy sailor Brandon Caserta’s death by suicide, partially due to what he said was hazing by his unit.

The legislation in his name would create an option similar to the one that protects victims of sexual assault, where they don't have to report it directly to their chain of command.

But Duane said it might not work immediately.

"We have to have the culture where people will allow it to be used," he told us.

Duane told KRDO the stigma surrounding mental health in the military has died down since he served back in the 90's.

"We're seeing a lot of our senior leaders come out and say ‘'look, I go to therapy,'" Duane explained.

But he said there's still a long way to go. Duane said, whether or not the Brandon Act passes, he's just glad people are starting to speak out more about this issue.

"I think it's really important for us to have this conversation locally, as you and I are, at the state level, as we are doing here in Colorado, and especially at the national level,” he said.

In addition to the introduction of the Brandon Act, Congress also recently passed a bill securing mandatory mental health checkups on service members who saw combat within three weeks of leaving the military.