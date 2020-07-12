National non-profit organization based in Colorado Springs helps those affected by domestic violence

Absolutely Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Break the Silence Against Domestic Violence (BTSADV) is a national nonprofit organization led by survivor-volunteers who serve victims, survivors, and families affected by domestic violence.

Founding CEO, Kristen Faith, a Colorado Springs resident, created the support network after she herself suffered from domestic violence. Faith was granted a restraining order against the man who abused her, after enduring years of physical, sexual, financial and emotional abuse.

To help others address their emotional and mental health needs post-trauma, she initially created BTSADV in San Diego, California, but moved to Colorado Springs to continue her mission.

In raising awareness about domestic violence, BTSADV has several events happening for the month of July, including a Facebook Live event July 13th, where 'angel families' share their stories, plus other events throughout the month.

According to BTSADV's website, "We understand the unmet needs of survivors and have developed a unique organization that could bridge the gap in services between emergency shelters, direct service providers, government agencies, academic institutions, businesses and the community."

For anyone who is suffering from domestic violence or abuse, you can also call their helpline at 855-BTS-1777.