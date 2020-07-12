Crews put out structure fire in Pueblo early Saturday

Local News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Firefighters in Pueblo put out a structure on fire on Saturday morning.

Around 6 a.m., the Pueblo Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Pine Street near Bessemer Park.

Within the next couple of hours, crews were able to extinguish the flames. Officers and firefighter remained on the scene since transformers were damaged. Black Hills Energy also responded due to the damages.

This article will be updated with more information as it is released.