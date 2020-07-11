Two separate shootings overnight in Colorado Springs

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to two separate shootings in the city on Friday evening. However, no one was seriously injured.

The first shooting happened around 10:50 p.m. near the 1500 block of North Circle Drive. Officers found a person with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. The investigation is ongoing and there is no danger to the public, CSPD said.

Later, around 11:50 p.m., CSPD officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Westwood Boulevard for a reported shooting. When police arrived, they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital for medical treatment as well.

Police are still investigating both incidents and have not released any suspect information.