Live-fire training at Fort Carson this week

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) — Fort Carson is warning neighbors about loud noise and dust throughout the rest of the week because of large-caliber training.

The 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, is conducting a live-fire training exercise.

It started Tuesday and is expected to continue through Friday, according to a media release from Fort Carson. The training will happen during the day and at night.

Noise complaints should be directed to the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at (719) 526-9849.