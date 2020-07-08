Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 1:50 pm

Live-fire training at Fort Carson this week

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) — Fort Carson is warning neighbors about loud noise and dust throughout the rest of the week because of large-caliber training. 

The 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, is conducting a live-fire training exercise.

It started Tuesday and is expected to continue through Friday, according to a media release from Fort Carson. The training will happen during the day and at night.

Noise complaints should be directed to the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at (719) 526-9849.

Local News / Military

Willis Scott

Willis Scott is an evening anchor for KRDO. Learn more about Willis here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply